A U.S. woman has been handed a record-setting fine for her out-of-control antics on an American Airlines flight last year, when she had to be duct-taped into her seat. The woman reportedly attacked and bit a flight attendant after demanding to be let off the plane and even tried to open a door mid-flight, the New York Post reports. Video showing her duct-taped in place after the incident spread widely on TikTok at the time.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO