Kansas City, MO

Man's shooting death becomes a homicide case for KCMO police

By Steve Kaut
 2 days ago
A man died Thursday from gunshot wounds suffered a week before. The case has become Kansas City, Missouri's latest homicide investigation.

Police said David L. Bynum, 40, was found shot about 6:15 p.m. on April 21 in the front yard of a house in the 8100 block of Wayne Avenue.

Byrnum and another man got into an argument in front of the house and the man shot Bynum, police said.

Homicide detectives have identified a person of interest in the case and are looking for him.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Kansas City, MO
