Man's shooting death becomes a homicide case for KCMO police

A man died Thursday from gunshot wounds suffered a week before. The case has become Kansas City, Missouri's latest homicide investigation.

Police said David L. Bynum, 40, was found shot about 6:15 p.m. on April 21 in the front yard of a house in the 8100 block of Wayne Avenue.

Byrnum and another man got into an argument in front of the house and the man shot Bynum, police said.

Homicide detectives have identified a person of interest in the case and are looking for him.

