KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Seniors in the Keyser area could have a brand new place to gather, eat and enjoy some fellowship as early as June. The new Keyser Senior Center, built out from the former Pizza Hut along U.S. 220 just south of Keyser, will have a large dining area, a smaller meeting and activities room, a computer area, and more. Eventually, there will be a gazebo, picnic area, bocce ball and pickle ball courts, and walking track on the grounds.

KEYSER, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO