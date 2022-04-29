Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, April 30

WINNERS of the 2,000 Guineas for Godolphin have been scarce recently but the imposing NATIVE TRAIL (Newmarket, 3.40) can put that right.

The victory for the Jim Bolger-trained New Approach nine years ago — a horse Godolphin purchased during his juvenile campaign — remains the only success this century in the first colts’ Classic of the season in the blue silks of Sheik Mohammed’s operation.

However, Godolphin will never have a better opportunity to end that barren sequence. Trainer Charlie Appleby has two strong challengers at Newmarket, in the shape of Native Trail and his classy stablemate Coroebus.

Native Trail was Europe’s champion two-year-old last season, when his wins included the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

An impressive comeback success at the same track in the Craven Stakes solidified Native Trail’s position at the head of the Guineas betting, with the son of Oasis Dream responding generously to jockey William Buick’s urgings.

The draw could have been kinder both to Native Trail and Coroebus with each of them drawn on their respective flanks in stalls one and 15.

That may represent an issue for Native Trail if the field migrate towards the stand side and, as he can sometimes take a stride or two before he fully engages top gear, he finds himself stuck in traffic.

But as long as there is daylight ahead of Appleby’s striking colt exiting the Dip, then Native Trail’s raking stride looks set to take him clear.

While Coroebus is respected, Aidan O’Brien’s 2021 Vertem Futurity Trophy winner Luxembourg may give the selection most to do given his impressive change of gear.

Perfect Power, last season’s Middle Park Stakes winner, is also a threat if the final furlong of the mile does not prove a step too far. He recorded a good time when winning the Greenham Stakes over seven furlongs at Newbury two weeks ago.

NEWMARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.15 Umm Kulthum

1.50 Jumby (nb)

2.25 Turntable

3.00 Came From The Dark (nap)

3.40 Native Trail

4.15 State Of Bliss

4.50 Private Signal

5.25 Manaccan

GIMCRACK

1.15 Umm Kulthum

1.50 First Folio

2.25 Movin Time

3.00 Came From The Dark

3.40 Dubawi Legend (nap)

4.15 Matchless

4.50 Razzle Dazzle

5.25 Anadora

Newmarket – 3.40 Native Trail (nb)

GOODWOOD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.35 Piffle

2.10 Sunset And Vine

2.40 Primo Bacio

3.16 Caradoc

3.46 Super Superjack

4.20 Josies Kid

4.55 State Legend

GIMCRACK

1.35 Notions

2.10 Frantanck

2.40 Primo Bacio (nb)

3.16 Moktasaab

3.46 Orin Swift

4.20 Shamlaan

4.55 Le Forban

Newmarket – 1.35 Alo taibi (nap)

DONCASTER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.45 Scottish Summit

5.20 Embroidered Cloth

6.00 Barley

6.30 Intrinsic Bond

7.05 Lir Speciale

7.35 Sweet Will

8.05 Swoon

GIMCRACK

4.45 Farhh To Shy

5.20 True Statesman

6.00 Barley

6.30 Commanche Falls

7.05 Cotai Class

7.35 Reverend Hubert

8.05 Swoon

HEXHAM

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.15 Atomic Angel

5.50 Uncle Henry

6.20 Paricolor

6.50 Fringill Dike

7.20 Stoney Mountain

7.50 Koi Dodville

8.20 Torngat

GIMCRACK

5.15 Johnson’s Blue

5.50 Uncle Henry

6.20 Paricolor

6.50 Fringill Dike

7.20 Floating Rock

7.50 For Three

8.20 Torngat

UTTOXETER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.43 Braganza Bay

2.18 Robiola

2.53 Stepney Causeway

3.30 Captain Tommy

4.05 Hunters Call

4.39 Found On

5.09 Lough Salt

GIMCRACK

1.43 Heron Creek

2.18 Robiola

2.53 Barnaviddaun

3.30 Ashington

4.05 Some Day Soon

4.39 Found On

5.09 Lough Salt

THIRSK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Dukono

1.30 Prospect

2.05 Astro King

2.45 Ready Freddie Go

3.20 Major Snugfit

3.55 Gracelands Girl

4.35 Carnival Zain

GIMCRACK

1.00 Dante Star

1.30 Prospect

2.05 Cruyff Turn

2.45 Saluti

3.20 Wor Willie

3.55 Gracelands Girl

4.35 Under Fox

Northerner – 1.00 Zuffolo (nap); 3.20 Wor Willie (nb).