Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, April 30

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

WINNERS of the 2,000 Guineas for Godolphin have been scarce recently but the imposing NATIVE TRAIL (Newmarket, 3.40) can put that right.

The victory for the Jim Bolger-trained New Approach nine years ago — a horse Godolphin purchased during his juvenile campaign — remains the only success this century in the first colts’ Classic of the season in the blue silks of Sheik Mohammed’s operation.

However, Godolphin will never have a better opportunity to end that barren sequence. Trainer Charlie Appleby has two strong challengers at Newmarket, in the shape of Native Trail and his classy stablemate Coroebus.

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Saturday's meetings

Native Trail was Europe’s champion two-year-old last season, when his wins included the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

An impressive comeback success at the same track in the Craven Stakes solidified Native Trail’s position at the head of the Guineas betting, with the son of Oasis Dream responding generously to jockey William Buick’s urgings.

The draw could have been kinder both to Native Trail and Coroebus with each of them drawn on their respective flanks in stalls one and 15.

That may represent an issue for Native Trail if the field migrate towards the stand side and, as he can sometimes take a stride or two before he fully engages top gear, he finds himself stuck in traffic.

But as long as there is daylight ahead of Appleby’s striking colt exiting the Dip, then Native Trail’s raking stride looks set to take him clear.

While Coroebus is respected, Aidan O’Brien’s 2021 Vertem Futurity Trophy winner Luxembourg may give the selection most to do given his impressive change of gear.

Perfect Power, last season’s Middle Park Stakes winner, is also a threat if the final furlong of the mile does not prove a step too far. He recorded a good time when winning the Greenham Stakes over seven furlongs at Newbury two weeks ago.

NEWMARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.15 Umm Kulthum

1.50 Jumby (nb)

2.25 Turntable

3.00 Came From The Dark (nap)

3.40 Native Trail

4.15 State Of Bliss

4.50 Private Signal

5.25 Manaccan

GIMCRACK

1.15 Umm Kulthum

1.50 First Folio

2.25 Movin Time

3.00 Came From The Dark

3.40 Dubawi Legend (nap)

4.15 Matchless

4.50 Razzle Dazzle

5.25 Anadora

Newmarket – 3.40 Native Trail (nb)

GOODWOOD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.35 Piffle

2.10 Sunset And Vine

2.40 Primo Bacio

3.16 Caradoc

3.46 Super Superjack

4.20 Josies Kid

4.55 State Legend

GIMCRACK

1.35 Notions

2.10 Frantanck

2.40 Primo Bacio (nb)

3.16 Moktasaab

3.46 Orin Swift

4.20 Shamlaan

4.55 Le Forban

Newmarket – 1.35 Alo taibi (nap)

DONCASTER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.45 Scottish Summit

5.20 Embroidered Cloth

6.00 Barley

6.30 Intrinsic Bond

7.05 Lir Speciale

7.35 Sweet Will

8.05 Swoon

GIMCRACK

4.45 Farhh To Shy

5.20 True Statesman

6.00 Barley

6.30 Commanche Falls

7.05 Cotai Class

7.35 Reverend Hubert

8.05 Swoon

HEXHAM

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.15 Atomic Angel

5.50 Uncle Henry

6.20 Paricolor

6.50 Fringill Dike

7.20 Stoney Mountain

7.50 Koi Dodville

8.20 Torngat

GIMCRACK

5.15 Johnson’s Blue

5.50 Uncle Henry

6.20 Paricolor

6.50 Fringill Dike

7.20 Floating Rock

7.50 For Three

8.20 Torngat

UTTOXETER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.43 Braganza Bay

2.18 Robiola

2.53 Stepney Causeway

3.30 Captain Tommy

4.05 Hunters Call

4.39 Found On

5.09 Lough Salt

GIMCRACK

1.43 Heron Creek

2.18 Robiola

2.53 Barnaviddaun

3.30 Ashington

4.05 Some Day Soon

4.39 Found On

5.09 Lough Salt

THIRSK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Dukono

1.30 Prospect

2.05 Astro King

2.45 Ready Freddie Go

3.20 Major Snugfit

3.55 Gracelands Girl

4.35 Carnival Zain

GIMCRACK

1.00 Dante Star

1.30 Prospect

2.05 Cruyff Turn

2.45 Saluti

3.20 Wor Willie

3.55 Gracelands Girl

4.35 Under Fox

Northerner – 1.00 Zuffolo (nap); 3.20 Wor Willie (nb).

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keeneland closes Spring Meet with all-time wagering record as all-sources handle tops $219 million

Keeneland closed its 2022 Spring Meet Friday with all-sources handle topping $219 million to establish an all-time wagering record for the historic Thoroughbred track. Fans at Keeneland and across the country enjoyed a strong racing season with record average daily purses of $1.147 million attracting the nation’s top horses and jockeys and resulting in full fields that averaged 9.1 starters per race.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
SkySports

Palace House Stakes: Khaadem hangs on to collect Newmarket Group Three sprint prize

The front-running Khaadem resisted the late lunge of Existent to claim top honours in the Betfair Palace House Stakes at Newmarket. Winner of the 2019 Stewards' Cup at Goodwood and successful in Listed company last season, the Charlie Hills-trained speedball was a 7-1 shot to secure a first Pattern-race success on the Rowley Mile.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

