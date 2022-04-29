ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Regional bound Women’s Golf

By ANDY CRAIG Staff Reporter
 4 days ago
Fifth-year Inez Wanamarta takes a swing at the ball. Purdue Athletics

The Purdue women’s golf team placed eighth overall in the 2022 Big Ten Championships last weekend, falling 31 strokes behind this year’s conference champs, Michigan. However, the team still secured an at-large bid for the upcoming NCAA Regionals.

Michigan was ranked No. 18 nationally going into the conference showdown. The Wolverines were “the front-runners of the Big Ten,” head coach Devon Brouse said.

The Boilermakers are headed west to play on the Stanford University home course where the No. 1 seeded Trees will have the home course advantage. Purdue is one of six Big Ten schools advancing to the NCAA Regionals, which will be held at six different locations.

Fifth-year Inez Wanamarta finished 16th overall and led the Boilermakers in overall scoring for the third time since the start of the 2022 spring season.

Wanamarta remained at, or below, par through the front nine in all three rounds but ran into trouble on the back nine to keep herself out of the running for a spot in the top 10.

Senior Danielle du Toit fired the second-best overall Boiler score and claimed both the highest and lowest individual scores seen by the team. Du Toit struggled on the final day, racking up seven bogeys, of which more than were half doubles.

On the first day, she recorded seven birdies and carded two-under to be the only Boilermaker with a round below par.

Kan Bunabodee rejoined the team for the first time in a month. She stayed even on the final day but was already 10-over heading into Sunday and ended with the third-lowest individual team score. Sophomore Ashley Kozlowski and redshirt freshman Jocelyn Bruch tied for the fourth-best score at 13-over.

The team was tied for second after the first round, sitting at just one over par, but a collective 15-over team performance dropped the team to the middle of the pack where they were doomed to stay.

The Boilermakers are set to play in the Stanford Regional during the second week of May. To move on to the NCAA Championships, they’ll need to place in the top four, which may prove difficult if the team’s performance in the last two rounds carries over into the regional.

