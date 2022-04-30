1 killed in crash that shut down I-40 East in Durham for hours

One person was killed in a crash that closed all lanes of I-40 East for hours Friday.

The crash happened near Exit 270 (US 15/501) shortly after 4:30 p.m. The road reopened just before 8 p.m.

A car traveling north on 15/501 went down the embankment after crashing through a guardrail, the Highway Patrol said. It then flipped and came to rest in the lanes of I-40.

The person in that vehicle died, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.