SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Employees of a San Francisco corner liquor store have been arrested for allegedly buying merchandise stolen from Nordstrom in a crackdown on retail theft in the city. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that Allala Mouaizi had been arrested and an arrest warrant issued for Said Mahtout after the illegal fencing operation was uncovered in cooperation with California Alcohol Beverage Control agents and Nordstrom security officers. Without the knowledge of the owner of Zain Liquors, the pair allegedly purchased the stolen merchandise on two occasions from an ABC undercover agent. Authorities had been tipped off to the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO