ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sam Worthington says Avatar sequel is "mind-blowing"

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Avatar: The Way of Water' star Sam Worthington...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
CNET

'Avatar 2: The Way of Water' Trailer and the original 'Avatar' Coming Soon to Theaters

What do you remember about Avatar? I'm pretty sure there were some blue people... Something about 3D glasses...? James Cameron's sci-fi epic was the biggest movie ever, but if you can't remember much about it you'll have a chance to refresh your memory in September when the original is re-released in theaters before Avatar 2 arrives.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Worthington
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Reveals What the Title ‘Nope’ Means and a Few New Details at CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Something horrible is afoot in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” And viewers of the highly anticipated horror movie got a little bit more of a sense of what that could be during Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wednesday night. The trailer, which Universal released in February, set up a captivating premise, beautifully lensed by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema: James and Jill Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) run Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse ranch and are touting their family’s entangled history with the motion picture business. Her great-great-great-grandfather was the man in the iconic image...
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Flash’ Footage Shows Off Michael Keaton’s Batman – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” Michael Keaton’s Batman says in the new Flash trailer showed off this afternoon at CinemaCon — a complete homage to his hysterical line from the original 1989 Tim Burton film. There’s more Batman lore in the trailer as we see the Caped Crusader’s mansion and his secret library full of his suits. Oh, he’s also on his motorcycle, but it’s the one from the Christopher Nolan films. Also spotted, a young Superman. CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage “Time has a pattern,” Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ponders in the trailer. He is seen...
epicstream.com

Avatar 2: First Synopsis Reveals The Highly-Anticipated Sequel's Plot

After a decade-long of anticipation, James Cameron's much-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar is finally slated this year. Pushing a December release date, fans are in for a treat after the sequel has unveiled the first trailer at 2022's Cinemacon, along with the sequel's official title and plot synopsis. While Director...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy