Canton, OH

Gas Prices Headed Back Up Again

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - In this April 9, 2012 file photo, gas prices are posted at a gas station in Breezewood, Pa. Pump prices rose relentlessly from January through April, pushing average gas...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 14

steven.
2d ago

But for the last 3 weeks you fake news people have been bragging your man Brandon was bringing the price down. Lies.

Reply
6
Eli Plantz
2d ago

Who actually thought they would really come down? This is only the beginning of the pain.

Reply
7
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
WUPE

Do Massachusetts Gas Pumps Shut Off At $100.00?

Slater and Marjo were discussing a listener's story about how the gas pump he was at "cut off" at the $100.00 mark and he didn't know why. Gas prices obviously are still above $4.00 a gallon for regular in most states or thereabouts. With high gas prices it's certainly easier to hit that $100.00 mark, especially with folks that have 25 gallon tanks or more.
Motley Fool

4 Tips for Saving on Fuel as Gas Prices Rise

With gas prices going up, it's more important than ever to look for saving opportunities. Gas prices have risen dramatically in recent months. This could put a strain on your budget. There are ways to save on fuel costs despite rising prices, like driving the speed limit. Gas prices have...
Axios

Diesel fuel soars above gas prices

The gap between the prices of diesel and regular gasoline has reached an all-time high. Why it matters: The escalating price of diesel fuel is contributing to inflation, potentially driving up shipping costs as truckers seek to pass along the extra costs to their customers. By the numbers: The average...
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & It Could Damper Your Weekend Plans

If you want to enjoy the sunshine by travelling this weekend, Saturday's spike in Ontario gas prices will have you avoiding driving like an all-day rush hour. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned via Twitter that prices would rise by 2 cents per litre on Saturday, bringing the pump to 188.9 in spots like Toronto, Kingston, and Ottawa.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

EZ Bath Is Helping Their Customers Combat Inflation and High Gas Prices

The Texan firm is offering *72-month no-interest financing on their bathroom remodels. HOUSTON , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Houston and surrounding areas of the Lone Star State who are struggling to finance their bathroom renovations due to increased living costs and gas prices can now capitalize on the best financing plan that the industry has ever seen courtesy of EZ Bath.
WBTV

Truckers being hit hard by rising gas prices

Texas school has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class. A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class. The greyhounds are racing again at the Iowa Greyhound Park, but after the season ends in May, there will be only three tracks left in the country.
