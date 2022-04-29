ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night to late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 11.8 feet Wednesday evening. It is forecast to then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will shift to west northwest Monday morning. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes all areas roads and highways near Alturas, Adin, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Valley Falls, Summer Lake and Fort Rock. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly and Woodloch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greene; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Choctaw and Washington Counties. In Mississippi, Wayne and Greene Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Laramie County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Laramie County; Goshen County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Isolated maximum amounts of up to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen and eastern Laramie Counties including the cities of Pine Bluffs and Torrington. In western Nebraska, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Banner, Kimball, and Cheyenne counties including the cities of Alliance, Scottsbluff, Harrisburg, Kimball, and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow covered, or slushy roadways and reduced visibilities in heavy snow. The worst conditions will impact the morning commute.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Canadian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Oklahoma, including the following counties, Canadian, Cleveland, McClain and Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 823 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorm moving southeastward through the OKC area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the northwestern half of the OKC area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, southwestern Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Arcadia and Tinker Air Force Base. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will shift to west northwest Monday morning. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes all areas roads and highways near Alturas, Adin, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Valley Falls, Summer Lake and Fort Rock. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities continue to rise this morning as the fog lifts and dissipates. As visibilities for many areas have already risen to above Dense Fog Advisory criteria, the Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM CDT.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Monday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this morning to 13.8 feet and then begin rising early Wednesday morning. It will then rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to 14.1 feet Saturday evening. It will fall below flood stage again Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Mon 8 am CDT 13.8 13.9 14.0
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9 feet on 03/16/1913. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Maunabo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 42.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore Thunderstorms with strong winds will impact portions of northeastern Latimer and central Le Flore Counties through 630 AM CDT At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Fanshawe, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Poteau... Spiro Panama... Wister Bokoshe... Fanshawe Cameron... Talimena State Park Bengal... Lake Wister State Park Shady Point... Scullyville Summerfield MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
