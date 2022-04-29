Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 04:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...South Central Oregon and Southern Oregon Cascades, including Crater Lake National Park, Diamond Lake, Lake of the Woods, and the Cascade passes along highways 140, 138, 230, 58, and 62. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan for difficult travel conditions. Roads may become slick and snow covered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour with visibility less than one half of a mile are possible during periods of heavier snowfall. This is most likely to coincide with the Monday morning commute. Since it is early May, roads may turn wet in some areas Monday afternoon, but heavier snow showers could still cause snow covered roads at times through late afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

