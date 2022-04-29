ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Canadian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Oklahoma, including the following counties, Canadian, Cleveland, McClain and Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 823 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorm moving southeastward through the OKC area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the northwestern half of the OKC area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, southwestern Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Arcadia and Tinker Air Force Base. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this morning to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 10.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Springfield, CO
Baca County, CO
Las Animas County, CO
Otero County, CO
Bent County, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Georgia, Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty and Lee Counties. In Florida, Coastal Bay County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will shift to west northwest Monday morning. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes all areas roads and highways near Alturas, Adin, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Valley Falls, Summer Lake and Fort Rock. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Laramie County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Laramie County; Goshen County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Isolated maximum amounts of up to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen and eastern Laramie Counties including the cities of Pine Bluffs and Torrington. In western Nebraska, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Banner, Kimball, and Cheyenne counties including the cities of Alliance, Scottsbluff, Harrisburg, Kimball, and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow covered, or slushy roadways and reduced visibilities in heavy snow. The worst conditions will impact the morning commute.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
#Preparedness#Eastern Las Animas County#The Blowing Dust Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas and Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. .Heavy rainfall expected over the next 24 hours combined with saturated soils and elevated streamflow will lead to rivers rising above flood stage across the Little Osage and lower Marmaton Basins. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marmaton River near Nevada. * WHEN...From this morning to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site and affects low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.4 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Choctaw, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Choctaw; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Choctaw and Washington Counties. In Mississippi, Wayne and Greene Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 04:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...South Central Oregon and Southern Oregon Cascades, including Crater Lake National Park, Diamond Lake, Lake of the Woods, and the Cascade passes along highways 140, 138, 230, 58, and 62. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan for difficult travel conditions. Roads may become slick and snow covered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour with visibility less than one half of a mile are possible during periods of heavier snowfall. This is most likely to coincide with the Monday morning commute. Since it is early May, roads may turn wet in some areas Monday afternoon, but heavier snow showers could still cause snow covered roads at times through late afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Lonoke, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Lonoke; White Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Independence, eastern Cleburne, north central Lonoke and central White Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1003 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Heber Springs to near Gravel Hill to Old Austin. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Searcy... Heber Springs Beebe... Ward Judsonia... Kensett Higginson... Pangburn Concord... Crosby Gravel Hill... Steprock Sylvania... McRae Old Austin... Garner Letona... Griffithville Albion... Antioch in White County This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 24 and 50. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington Counties. In Virginia, Warren, Page, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, Scott, northeastern Polk, southwestern Yell and western Montgomery Counties through 645 AM CDT At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Waldron to near Opal. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Booneville... Waldron Paris... Mansfield Magazine... Subiaco Oden... Ratcliff Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Mauldin Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Echo MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, AR

