Birding enthusiasts on alert as CDC confirms 1st U.S. case of human bird flu

By Sandra Sanchez
 2 days ago

A few weeks ago the staff at the National Butterfly Center, which draw eco-tourists by the thousands to the deep South Texas border, drained their man-made streams and took up bird feeders to help prevent the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu. But with no reported cases in South Texas, the nonprofit recently refilled the streams and bird baths and began putting seeds out once again in sterilized feeders, now they are wondering if they should remove them after the first U.S. human case of bird flu was reported.

