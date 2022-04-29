Did someone set the Lightning’s alarm for the playoffs?

Steven Stamkos and his Tampa Bay teammates are used to the accolades after consecutive Stanley Cup seasons. Are the Lightning ready to flip the switch again for the 2022 postseason? [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Of course, they did.

Of course, the Lightning kept the suspense going in the regular season right up until their final game of the final weekend. This is who they are, the glitterati of the NHL.

They score, they win, they hobnob at the White House.

That’s why you love ‘em.

They also tease, frustrate and only show up when the mood strikes them.

That’s why you fear ‘em.

The Lightning go into tonight needing only a regulation loss by the Bruins against the Maple Leafs to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. If Boston wins or loses in overtime or a shootout, Tampa Bay will need at least one point, and maybe two, in its game against the Islanders to avoid slipping into the postseason as a wild card.

Is that a big deal? Not really. It’s the difference between playing Toronto or Carolina in the first round, but the Lightning are going to have a challenging road no matter who they play in the opener.

And, let’s face it, being the top seed in the NHL is more of a warning sign than an honor. The last time the Eastern Conference championship was won by the No. 1 seed was when the Lightning did it — back in 2004, for crying out loud.

So, no, you should not be overly concerned that Tampa Bay goes into tonight’s game tied for fourth in the conference in points. In fact, if the Lightning beat the Islanders, they will have the third-best winning percentage in franchise history. Better than all three years when they won the Stanley Cup.

By nearly any standard, this has been a hugely successful regular season.

And yet, it feels as if something has been missing. After two seasons of moving with passion and purpose in the same direction, the Lightning now feel like a team that is less than the sum of its parts.

The stars are still here. In some ways, playing better than ever. Steven Stamkos has a career high in points and plus/minus rating. Nikita Kucherov has his highest points-per-60 minutes total since his MVP season. Victor Hedman has a career-high in points and goals. Three guys with Hall of Fame-level credentials who are at or near the peaks of their careers.

The offense was supplemented with the deadline acquisitions of Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel, and the defense has been fairly stable.

So why does this postseason feel as if it will be more of a crapshoot than ever?

Probably because the Eastern Conference is finally tired of playing catch-up where Tampa Bay is concerned. Florida, Carolina and Toronto have all gotten noticeably better while the Lightning have been struggling to keep their roster intact and their edges sharp.

Think of it this way:

If you take away shootouts and the three-on-three overtimes, the Lightning were 5-11 against the other seven playoff teams from their conference. That’s not a fluke, it’s a cry for help.

And the downturn is not just your imagination. Bettors in Vegas and elsewhere have taken notice, too. Prior to the start of the regular season, the Lightning had the second-best odds of winning the Stanley Cup behind Colorado. Now, going into the final weekend, they are tied for fifth.

Now, it’s entirely possible that the Lightning were simply on cruise control for much of March. That would not be unexpected for a team with two Stanley Cup celebrations in the past 19 months. Nor would it be uncommon for a team slowing building toward a long postseason run.

Even in this supposed disappointment of a regular season, the Lightning have 108 points. That’s more than seven of the 10 Stanley Cup winners before the Lightning began their run in 2020.

So, yes, it’s entirely possible the Lightning were just waiting until mid-April to slowly turn the volume up to 10. They know what they have, they know what it takes, and they know what the calendar says.

It’s like the joke about a young wolf eyeballing a valley of sheep and telling his grandfather that they should run down the hill and eat one. The grandfather suggests, instead, that they walk down the hill and eat them all.

Maybe the only reason the Lightning have struggled against the top competition in the conference is because they had their eyes on a much bigger prize.

Maybe, when the playoffs start next week, the Lightning will flip the switch and become the dominant team you recall from the past two postseasons.

Ultimately, that will be the story of the season. If they’re playing for the Stanley Cup a month from now, they were fooling us all along. If they’re not, they were fooling themselves.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

