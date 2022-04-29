ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

Coroner identifies body found in creek as missing Dillon County man

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner identified the body found in a creek Friday morning as the missing Dillon County man, Chris Jackson. The Dillon...

www.wmbfnews.com

