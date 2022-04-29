ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

Five subjects fled on foot following vehicle stop in Refugio

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
REFUGIO, Texas – On Friday morning, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped a vehicle on Alamo St. in Refugio.

The driver stopped momentarily and then sped off to elude deputies. The vehicle then stopped east of Refugio city limits.

Five subjects fled on foot and remain at large. Officials have identified three subjects.

The RCSO provided the above information and photo. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive them.

