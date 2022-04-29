ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electra, TX

Electra officer finds dog in cage with its mouth taped shut

By Larry Statser
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is charged with animal cruelty after police confirmed she had a dog in a small cage with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape.

Moira Joslin was booked into jail Thursday, April 28, and released Friday on a $2,000 bond according to records.

A police officer was called to an apartment in the 100 block of Prairie Circle on April 8.

The apartment manager met her and said she was doing an apartment inspection and saw a golden-colored dog in a cage it could barely move around in, and its mouth was taped shut with black electrical tape and no one was in the apartment. An animal control officer was called to the scene to assist.

Two days later the officer went back to the apartment and met with Joslin. The officer says she told her
that she knew maintenance were going to spray her apartment that day so she put her dog in a cage and put tape around its mouth so it would not bite them, then she left to go to the Walmart in Vernon.

