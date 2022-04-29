ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Spillway launch ramp at Lake Oroville reopens

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Spillway launch ramp and low water access road at Lake Oroville reopened on Friday. Aaron Wright from California State Parks told Action...

www.actionnewsnow.com

