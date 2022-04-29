Spillway launch ramp at Lake Oroville reopens

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A house fire in Carmichael turned deadly Wednesday night. Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire was reported just before 9 p.m. along Rampart Drive, which is located near the intersection of Winding Way and Manzanita Avenue. One deceased person was found inside the home, Metro Fire said. No other injuries were reported, but officials said a couple of other people were able to get out of the home safely. Crews were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent its spread. Metro Fire is onscene of a working house fire. Fire attack was initiated, search complete, and the fire was contained to the home of origin. Our hearts are heavy to report 1 victim was found deceased inside. An investigator is onscene working to determine the cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/vDjzmz2OU0 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 28, 2022 Metro Fire said an investigator was working to find what started the fire and where it began. This is a developing story.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO