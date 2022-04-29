ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Inside Of The New Opportunity Machine(OM) In Downtown Lafayette, Formerly Karma Nightclub Space

By The DL Guy
Developing Lafayette
 2 days ago
The Opportunity Machine(OM) officially opened today at 314 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. The building, which was historically Knight’s/Lee’s Furniture Store and then Karma Nightclub, is now Downtown Lafayette’s most inspiring entrepreneurial space. The newly renovated 22,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art office building features community workspace, private desk space,...

Developing Lafayette

Inside Look of Yabbos Now Open In Broussard

If you haven’t already, check out the new Yabbos in Broussard at 226 Saint Nazaire Road. They are a drive-thru convenience store with a ton of awesome products. You can get plate lunches, boiled crawfish, daiquiris, fancy teas, snacks, other foods, beer, and gas—just to name a few things.
BROUSSARD, LA
Developing Lafayette

Second Market Eatz Restaurant Coming Soon To Broussard’s Sabal Point, A New Mixed-use Commercial Development By Billeaud Cos. & McLain Cos.

Market Eatz, the popular Lafayette-based restaurant is expanding with a second location coming soon to the new mixed-use development, called Sabal Point, under construction at the corner of S. Bernard Road and W. Fairfield Dr. in Broussard, LA. Local companies, Billeaud Companies have teamed up with McLain Companies to construct...
BROUSSARD, LA
Developing Lafayette

New 45,000 SF Facility For Kenworth of Louisiana Under Construction Next To Don’s Specialty Meats In Carencro

A new 45,000 square foot complex for Kenworth of Louisiana is under construction next to Don’s Specialty Meats in Carencro along I-49 at 4100 NE Evangeline Thruway. Currently, Kenworth’s smaller, 26,000 square foot facility is located on Veterans Memorial Drive next to McDonald’s in Carencro where the city’s traffic is more retail traffic-heavy rather than suited for commercial vehicle traffic. So the move makes the most sense for the trucking facility to be located along an area best suited for large commercial traffic… for now.
CARENCRO, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Consolidated Government to Take on Vehicle Extremes

(KADN) The Lafayette Consolidated Government will try to put an end to two extreme vehicle accessories in Acadiana that many consider not only unattractive but dangerous. The Lafayette Consolidated Government will propose two different ordinances at the council's meeting next week that will alter one popular car accessory and end another altogether.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lake Charles Homeowner Finds Patio Furniture All a Buzz

It's a pretty spring morning, you just woke up and the coffee pot is dripping. You decide to take advantage of the not-so-humid morning and sit out on your back porch. The spoon tings the edge of your coffee cup as you finish stirring in the sugar and cream, and you take that first little sip of life. As you pop out the back door, you take a peek at your patio furniture, but also hear a small hum. Your coffee-sipping spot has already been taken by bees!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Developing Lafayette

Developing Lafayette

