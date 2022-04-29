Inside Of The New Opportunity Machine(OM) In Downtown Lafayette, Formerly Karma Nightclub Space
The Opportunity Machine(OM) officially opened today at 314 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. The building, which was historically Knight's/Lee's Furniture Store and then Karma Nightclub, is now Downtown Lafayette's most inspiring entrepreneurial space. The newly renovated 22,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art office building features community workspace, private desk space,
