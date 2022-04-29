ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Kentucky man arrested on theft warrants

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Johnson County on warrants in connection to an investigation of theft allegations.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies launched an investigation into Joshua Wallen and Busted Knuckle Garage following “numerous complaints.”

Deputies say the investigation led to two indictment warrants as well as one criminal complaint. Wallen was arrested Thursday, April 27, in connection to the investigation.

The JCSO says the first indictment warrant was issued for “Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More” and the second was for “Theft by Deception-include Cold Checks $1,000 <$10,000.”

Wallen is currently in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, according to the JCSO, and authorities say more criminal complaints could be issued.

