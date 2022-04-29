ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Weekend warmup: Sunny, mild and pleasant weekend ahead

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Connecticut is looking at a mild and sunny this weekend.

Saturday will feature a lot of sun with some afternoon clouds. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be a pleasant day with highs in the 60s. It will still be a bit breezy but not nearly as windy as it has been.

Next week turns a bit unsettled with a few systems bringing us some occasional rain showers. It looks like Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be the days with damp weather.

OVERNIGHT: Fair, brisk and cold. Low of 39.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and more pleasant. High of 63.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and milder. High of 66.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 60.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 67.

