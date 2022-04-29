Weekend warmup: Sunny, mild and pleasant weekend ahead
Connecticut is looking at a mild and sunny this weekend.
Saturday will feature a lot of sun with some afternoon clouds. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be a pleasant day with highs in the 60s. It will still be a bit breezy but not nearly as windy as it has been.
Next week turns a bit unsettled with a few systems bringing us some occasional rain showers. It looks like Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be the days with damp weather.
OVERNIGHT: Fair, brisk and cold. Low of 39.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and more pleasant. High of 63.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and milder. High of 66.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 60.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 63.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 67.
