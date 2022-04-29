ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant: New Canaan police officer claims he didn't need a license for explosives

By Mark Sudol
 2 days ago
In an arrest warrant obtained by News 12 Connecticut, New Canaan Police Officer David Rivera says he didn't need any licensing for large amounts of explosives found in his Stratford home because he had a badge.

Stratford police say they found about a dozen high explosives improperly stored at Rivera's house.

Police say he had no permit for the explosives, and they also found an assault weapon.

Rivera went before Judge Ndidi Moses at Golden Hill Courthouse in Bridgeport Friday after turning himself in to police Thursday.

Rivera is alleged to have used the explosives in his business training working dogs for various organizations.

His dog training business, Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck, was searched by police after complaints of possible animal cruelty. Police say many of his explosives were originally stored there.

Rivera has been a police officer for nine years and started with Bridgeport police.

The prosecution says the weapons and explosives were a serious danger to others.

Rivera's attorney John Gulash argued for a $50,000 bond because he says his client is not a danger to others.

"Here, as in any case, the judge needs to assess balance between seriousness of charges and risk of flight or the risk of not appearing in court," said Gulash.

Gulash says Rivera was also storing some weapons for a friend.

Rivera posted the $250,000 bond and is due back in court May 10.

State police also assisted in the investigation.

New Canaan police say Rivera has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the case.

"This criminal investigation involved the off-duty conduct of David Rivera", said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.

News 12

News 12

