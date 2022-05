A ship named after the first Black aviator and general officer in the Marine Corps will be commissioned on Saturday, May 14, 2022. According to a press release from the Navy, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), will be commissioned, honoring Petersen Jr., the first African American Marine Corps aviator and the first African American Marine Corps officer to be promoted to brigadier general. He died on Aug. 25, 2015.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO