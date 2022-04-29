Sky 5 over I-40 East near US 15-501 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said that one person died in a crash along Interstate 40 that closed the highway for nearly four hours Friday afternoon. The wreck was reported just before 4:15 p.m. along eastbound I-40 at the U.S. 15/501 overpass, which is also Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a Saturday night news release from Durham police.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The accident caused major delays, and has some city leaders once again pointing to Durham's police officer shortage. Reporter: Eric Miller.
