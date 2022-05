Interstate 95 is seldom off the minds or the itineraries of drivers in eastern Connecticut, but 2022 marks the start of a series of years in which to pay extra close attention. The stretch from the western banks of the Connecticut River to the east shore of the Thames is up for several major projects. The aim is to improve safety, access and convenience. There are no better judges of those factors than drivers, both local and interstate, who are familiar with the roadway and its shortcomings.

WATERFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO