El Paso, TX

CBP: 17 fugitives arrested, $210k meth and coke nabbed

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $210,000 and arrested 17 fugitives over the last week.

According to CBP officials, on April 22, officers working in El Paso intercepted drugs in two separate unrelated incidents.

The first seizure was at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Shortly after midnight CBP officers came across a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old male Mexican citizen. As part of the secondary inspection, the vehicle was x-rayed, leading the CBP officers to the discovery of four bundles of cocaine hidden in the seats.

The hidden bundles contained 9.87 pounds of cocaine.

The second seizure happened a few miles away, at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing.

CBP officers stopped a 19-year-old female U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico. After a CBP drug-sniffing dog alerted to drugs, leading officers to x-ray the vehicle.

CBP officers discovered 38 bundles with a weight of 47.34 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the doors.

In both cases, the drugs and vehicles were seized by CBP, and the drivers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

In addition to the drug busts, CBP officers arrested 17 fugitives from justice this week. The arrests made were for crimes such as indecency with a child, stalking, aggravated assault, stolen vehicle, indecent exposure, dangerous drugs, and alien smuggling.

All arrested made were turned over to local authorities. In addition to the narcotic seizures and arrests, CBP agriculture specialists issued $3,500 in civil penalties. The penalties were a result of the failure to declare a variety of prohibited agriculture items including pork products, avocados, plants, and fresh peppers

“The work performed by our CBP officers continues to enhance the safety of our community and our country,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our priority mission is homeland security however the inspections we perform uncover a wide variety of violations on a daily basis.”

