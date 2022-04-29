ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Two Shot At Indianapolis Funeral

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've learned at least two people were...

www.wthr.com

WTHR

2 shot while attending funeral on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two people were shot as they attended a funeral on Indy's east side Friday. Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of 5252 East 38th Street around 2 p.m. Police said one person arrived at Eskenazi Hospital and another at Community Hospital East with...
FOX59

2 shot following funeral services on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue. Police said officers were […]
