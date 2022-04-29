Frank Murphy always has something up his sleeves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Walnut is a fluff ball of sweetness as our Pet of the Week. Walnut and his siblings can be adopted at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. There are many ways to help the animals within our community here in East Tennessee, from adoptions to donating. April 30th at Caden Farms Dog Park in Clinton the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley will throw their Paws for a Cause event that will benefit the shelter and all of their efforts. This event will include food trucks, K9 demonstrations, and a number of pet-friendly vendors. Pets are welcome to this event that will support the abandoned animals in our community.

CLINTON, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO