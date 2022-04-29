ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucker doesn’t see Maryland lottery prize until he checks with glasses a week later

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A trucker had no idea he won a big lottery prize because he couldn’t see it without his glasses when scanning it on the Maryland Lottery App.

However, he saw a blurry “Congratulations” message appear on the screen and knew he won some money before setting it down for a week in February, according to Maryland Lottery. His winning Powerball Double Play ticket was bought on Jan. 1.

When the Baltimore man eventually had his glasses, he decided to check the ticket again and saw he’d won a $50,000 prize in the New Year’s Day drawing he played at a gas station, an April 29 news release said. The ticket also won him an extra $20.

“I knew it was something big,” he said in a statement.

He let a few weeks pass before recently racing over to claim his prize out of fear it would expire, according to the state lottery.

“I knew I had a few months, but the time was getting shorter and shorter,” he said. “When I realized it was over 100 days, I made the appointment.”

After buying the ticket on Jan. 1, he had a total of 182 days to claim the prize, according to the state lottery.

“I’ll buy tickets throughout the month and not check them until the beginning of the next month,” the man said. He often buys tickets while driving as a trucker.

The man plans to put his prize toward retirement, the news release said.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

