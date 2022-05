Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. .The Red Lake River at Crookston crested overnight at 24.70 feet. River levels are beginning to fall. Despite this, the river will remain within Major flood stage through early Tuesday before dropping into Moderate flood stage. Minor flood stage is then expected to be reached later in the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Crookston. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest level of uncertified levee system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CDT Monday was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO