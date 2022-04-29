ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Screen Chatter – Best things to stream this week

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Friday which means it’s time to relax and catch up on the films and television shows your friends and family have been buzzing about.

If you’re looking for new titles to enjoy, film critic Tony Toscano has suggestions on the latest entertainment to check out.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS: Broadway at the Eccles announces new 2022-2023 lineup

Wirth Watching: The early television experiment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As ABC4 counts down to 75 years as Utah’s very first television outlet, we reminisce on the early days here at the station. As an organization, ABC4 has enjoyed its many years on the air. Tonight, ABC4’s very own Craig Wirth takes a trip even further back in time 83-years […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
All Utah LDS temples back to normal operations

UTAH (ABC4) – As of April 27, all LDS temples in Utah have returned to normal operations. Since March 2020, LDS temples closed around the world and have slowly been opening back up in phases based on local COVID-19 safety guidelines. The phases were as followed: 1 – Living Husband-and-wife sealings by appointment 2 – […]
UTAH STATE
Riverdale woman dead after standoff with SWAT team

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverdale woman died Friday night after a standoff with SWAT, police say. According to a press release, police responded to a Riverdale residence on a report of a gunshot. The caller reportedly said that his wife had fired a gun inside the home. When police arrived, the man was outside, […]
RIVERDALE, UT
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
I-80 rollover leaves man dead in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a Summit County rollover crash that occurred on the evening of April 28. Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area around Interstate-80 near milepost 192 on reports of a truck that crashed into a power pole off of Wahsatch Road […]
Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days officially charged

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman who was previously arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days throughout the end of March into April has now been officially charged on Wednesday. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, had been in and out of jail for a variety […]
MURRAY, UT
Study: Napping linked to Alzheimer’s disease

(ABC4) – According to representatives of Cleveland Clinic, new research suggests that older adults who consistently nap for over an hour a day had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. “I have seen in many of my patients with Alzheimer’s disease that they do start to sleep more and they do tend to […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cool Friday Leads To An Unsettled Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It’s finally Friday and we’re entering the weekend that could see some very up and down results. It actually kicks off with today’s weather being way below average on the temperature side of things. Northern Utah is looking at highs that are way below what we saw on Thursday. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Rudy Gobert suffers bee sting in the face ahead of Game 6

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Call it a Hive Five. Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert was stung in the nose by a bee on Tuesday, and his face was swollen ahead of tonight’s crucial Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert, who owns a hive at his house, said his vision is unimpaired, and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The busiest wedding season in 40 years

With so many couples that have had to delay their wedding because of the pandemic, this boom is making it quite stressful for couples to find available venues, caterers, florists, photographers, and other wedding essentials.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Brush fire burns above homes in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out in Hurricane off of 180 West Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out less than a mile from a neighborhood full of homes in South Hurricane. A car on the hills behind the homes has also exploded. Officials say the blaze burned about 50 […]
HURRICANE, UT
WSU students to get hands-on work experience at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – Hill Air Force base and Weber State University (WSU) are one step closer to increasing educational and employment opportunities in northern Utah. Thursday, the two organizations signed a formal agreement that will give WSU more access to the base. The agreement aims to ensure the base always has properly […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Real Salt Lake holds off LA Galaxy, 1-0

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s five-game winless streak came to an end Saturday afternoon, but just barely. Marcelo Silva scored from a corner kick in the 49th minute to lift hosts Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday in Sandy, Utah. Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic appeared to have forged a tie in the […]
SANDY, UT
Which Utah colleges still require the COVID-19 vaccine?

UTAH (ABC4) – Salt Lake Community recently lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirement on Thursday, but some colleges in Utah are still requiring it. University of Utah Students who attend the University of Utah are required to be fully vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, and COVID-19. Students who do not comply by either showing that they […]
UTAH STATE
