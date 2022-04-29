ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Newly renovated pool and water complex at Chesterfield’s Pocahontas State Park to reopen this summer

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxwcE_0fOVyn5800

CHESTERFIELD, Va. ( WRIC ) — Families looking to make a splash this summer need look no further than the swimming pool at Pocahontas State Park. The park’s newly renovated aquatic complex is scheduled to reopen for the first time this summer since closing for renovations in 2020.

The park is currently looking to hire staff for the upgraded swimming pool and water complex, including an aquatic facility manager, lifeguards and pool attendants. A $2 million project to upgrade the complex began in 2020, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages the Commonwealth’s state parks.

Virginia State Parks campgrounds reopen Friday

Located just 20 miles from Richmond in Chesterfield County, Pocahontas State Park provides families acres upon acres of space to enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities. The park includes more than 90 miles of trails, lakes for fishing and boating, and offers numerous cabins for campers to rent. It even has a 2,000-seat amphitheater to host concerts and other forms of live entertainment. This summer, visitors will also get a chance to check out the newly renovated water complex and pool.

The pools at Chippokes State Park in Surry County, Staunton River State Park in Halifax County and Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County will remain closed for the upcoming season due to the expense and time required to make necessary repairs.

Visitors can find more information about Virginia’s state parks on their website .

15 national parks that are less than 24 hours away from Richmond Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Pocahontas, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Chesterfield, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Chesterfield, VA
Lifestyle
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Lifestyle
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Swimming Pool#Natural Tunnel State Park#Dcr#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy