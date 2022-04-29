ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

5-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten returning home for Newport News show

By Brian Reese
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0maY_0fOVyIuj00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 5-time Grammy winner and Newport News native Victor Wooten is coming home for a show on Friday, May 6.

Wooten, a bassist and founding member of the supergroup Béla Fleck and the Flecktones , was selected as one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine and has been called one of the most influential bassists of the last two decades.

Metro Richmond area authorities report 32 school bus-involved crashes since start of 2022

WAVY’s Brian Parsons did a feature story on Wooten back in 2013. You can watch it here on YouTube.

The show starts at 6 p.m. at Good Vibes Concert Hall in City Center. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. VIP tickets are $55. He’ll be joined by Steve Bailey to form Bass Extremes , with Gregg Bisonette from Ringo Starr’s All Star Band on the drums.

For more information and to buy tickets to the show, click here.

And while you’re in town, Newport News is also holding its restaurant week through May 7. Read more about the promotion here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wooten
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Béla Fleck
Person
Brian Parsons
Person
Steve Bailey
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Flecktones#Rolling Stone Magazine#Bass Extremes
Ultimate Classic Rock

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Preps Solo Compilation ‘Songbird’

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first-ever solo compilation, Songbird, on June 24. The package, newly remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns, features material from two of her solo LPs (1984’s Christine McVie and 2004’s In the Meantime), along with two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Counting Crows Songs

In the 1990s after the release of the band’s seminal 1993 record, August and Everything After, it was impossible to turn on the radio and not be within five minutes of a song from Counting Crows. The Bay Area-born band owned the airwaves with tracks like “Mr. Jones,” “Omaha”...
MUSIC
Axios Charlotte

11 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in 2022, including Lizzo, Kenny Chesney and Elton John

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 11 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in 2022. Venues have been announcing vaccination and/or negative test requirements. Please visit venue and ticket websites for official policies. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: Feb. 6: Billie Eilish, WILLOW The 20-year-old pop phenom Eilish […] The post 11 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in 2022, including Lizzo, Kenny Chesney and Elton John appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy