Hampton, VA

Activist: ‘Please don’t give up’ on 4-year-old Codi Bigsby

By Regina Mobley
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It’s day 87, and still no word on what happened to 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

For weeks, concerned citizens searched, pleaded for answers, and prayed for the child’s safety. In February, activist Bianca Renee Wilson snapped a photo inside a Hampton Walmart store.

(Photo courtesy: Bianca Wison)

“I’ve seen a few at 7-Eleven and mom-and-pop shops around here that have Codi Bigsby signs up that the police initially sent out, so the fliers are still up. The Hampton community has not stopped advocating for Codi,” said Wilson, who is the founder of the nonprofit organization No Woman Left Behind.

Activist Bianca Renee Wilson (WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

The investigation may have been sidetracked. On day 14, the police chief revealed the lead investigator on this case failed to honor Codi’s father Cory Bigsby’s request for an attorney during an interrogation.

“And I applaud him for that, because there are not a lot of police organizations here today who would say ‘We messed up,'” said Wilson.

Bigsby is facing seven counts of child neglect, which are not directly related to Codi’s disappearance, police said.

Bigsby’s initial defense attorney has withdrawn from the case. Norfolk attorney Amina Matheny Willard is in. She specializes in exposing police misconduct.

As the search for Codi continues, Wilson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is recruiting others to join her mission.

“Please don’t give up. If you can just kinda make it more aware, have banners and fliers, go on social media and share what you feel online on Codi, and that will help keep his name alive,” said Wilson.

Cory Bigsby remains behind bars on no bond on the unrelated charges. He’s due back in court on June 13 for a preliminary hearing.

