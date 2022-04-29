3 wide receivers the Ravens should target on Day 2 of the draft
By Kristen Wong
ebonybird.com
2 days ago
The Marquise Brown dream is over. The Deebo Samuel one may still be alive? In any case, the Baltimore Ravens need to add reinforcements to their wide receiver room and can start on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. If the Brown trade felt like...
Like thousands of people across the country, Stephen A. Smith saw what Lamar Jackson was tweeting while the Ravens were wheeling and dealing. This morning, he had a message for the MVP quarterback. During a discussion about whether Jackson or Aaron Rodgers should be more upset with the events of...
Seth Galina talks about reaction to the first round of the NFL Draft, the biggest storylines including Kenny Pickett selected by the Steelers and the Ravens’ trade of Marquise Brown, Baker Mayfield’s trade timeline and where Malik Willis will land.
Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players his time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
The Cleveland Browns first action in the 2022 NFL draft came in the second round with the 44th overall pick. After a few surprise picks and all but one quarterback still on the board, the team made another trade with the Houston Texans. The two teams came together on the...
The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best 2022 drafts throughout the entire NFL, securing an impressive 11 player draft class that filled needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They also double dipped at positions, selected best players available, traded away an accomplished player and found value throughout all three days of draft weekend.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — “We’re on the clock,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said to the 36 scouts, coaches, analytics staffers and club officials in the Baltimore draft room at 12:16 p.m. Saturday. Day three, round four of the 2022 NFL Draft was four picks deep, with the 110th overall selection upcoming. “We’ll wait till there’s three minutes left—just to make sure.”
The 2022 NFL Draft is now in the books, but all 32 NFL teams aren't done adding talent to their rosters. It's true that the bulk of free agency is over and done with, but you have to remember that there are plenty of stars still on the market, and they have been waiting for the conclusion of the draft to choose new NFL homes.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brigance Brigade Foundation Race & Family-Fun Run/Walk returned to an in-person event this year.
Runners and walkers lined up at the Maryland Zoo to participate in the race on Sunday.
The Brigance Brigade Foundation holds the event every spring. It is one of the foundation’s signature events.
Former Raven OJ Brigance and his wife, Chanda, formed the non-profit foundation after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is more commonly known as ALS.
The neurodegenerative disease affects the nerve cells in a person’s brain and spinal cord.
The foundation hosts the race to support people who are battling ALS.
Chanda said...
