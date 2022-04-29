ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

3 wide receivers the Ravens should target on Day 2 of the draft

By Kristen Wong
ebonybird.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marquise Brown dream is over. The Deebo Samuel one may still be alive? In any case, the Baltimore Ravens need to add reinforcements to their wide receiver room and can start on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. If the Brown trade felt like...

ebonybird.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Message For Lamar Jackson

Like thousands of people across the country, Stephen A. Smith saw what Lamar Jackson was tweeting while the Ravens were wheeling and dealing. This morning, he had a message for the MVP quarterback. During a discussion about whether Jackson or Aaron Rodgers should be more upset with the events of...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Steelers Just Drafted Another Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens' having record six fourth-round picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players his time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Ravens' 2022 draft

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best 2022 drafts throughout the entire NFL, securing an impressive 11 player draft class that filled needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They also double dipped at positions, selected best players available, traded away an accomplished player and found value throughout all three days of draft weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Deebo
NBC Sports

Peter King goes inside Baltimore Ravens’ war room at the 2022 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — “We’re on the clock,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said to the 36 scouts, coaches, analytics staffers and club officials in the Baltimore draft room at 12:16 p.m. Saturday. Day three, round four of the 2022 NFL Draft was four picks deep, with the 110th overall selection upcoming. “We’ll wait till there’s three minutes left—just to make sure.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Raises Money For People Battling ALS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brigance Brigade Foundation Race & Family-Fun Run/Walk returned to an in-person event this year. Runners and walkers lined up at the Maryland Zoo to participate in the race on Sunday. The Brigance Brigade Foundation holds the event every spring. It is one of the foundation’s signature events. Former Raven OJ Brigance and his wife, Chanda, formed the non-profit foundation after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is more commonly known as ALS. The neurodegenerative disease affects the nerve cells in a person’s brain and spinal cord. The foundation hosts the race to support people who are battling ALS. Chanda said...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy