3 wide receivers the Ravens should target on Day 2 of the draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brigance Brigade Foundation Race & Family-Fun Run/Walk returned to an in-person event this year. Runners and walkers lined up at the Maryland Zoo to participate in the race on Sunday. The Brigance Brigade Foundation holds the event every spring. It is one of the foundation’s signature events. Former Raven OJ Brigance and his wife, Chanda, formed the non-profit foundation after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is more commonly known as ALS. The neurodegenerative disease affects the nerve cells in a person’s brain and spinal cord. The foundation hosts the race to support people who are battling ALS. Chanda said...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO