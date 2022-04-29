ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces men facing prison time after shooting breaks out at house party

By Jordan Honeycutt
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Las Cruces men appeared in federal court facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to court records, on April 17, 50-year-old Pablo Vargas was hosting a party at a home when 40-year-old Ruben Martha and his daughter were driving through the neighborhood in separate vehicles.

They both slowed down to navigate the street and an argument broke out. Someone through an object at Martha’s car and a bottle was thrown allegedly hitting Martha’s daughter. After Martha made it home, he got a call from who told him what was happening. The friend then went to the scene and gunfire allegedly broke out and the friend was hit. That’s when prosecutors say Martha grabbed a shotgun from a trashcan on his property while Vargas and others fired toward Martha’s home.

Police say Martha loaded the gun but was struck in the chest. Officers estimate that 20 to 30 rounds were fired during the fight.

Both Vargas and Martha are felons and face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

