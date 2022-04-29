Media Advisory: WVU Tech hosting high school business competition

Eyes are often said to be windows to the soul; however, for one West Virginia University student, they are windows to the brain and a key tool in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Rachel McNeel, a chemistry major in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, recently identified early metabolic changes caused by the disease in the eyes and brain which is an important step toward early detection. The Honors College student and Beckley native will present her findings virtually to members of Congress during Posters on the Hill April 26-27. Sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research, the event features the most...

