Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Last Year’s Winner: Jason Sudeikis , “Ted Lasso”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: The Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy has recently trended towards awarding people two years in a row, and then moving on to the next one. Bill Hader was the latest actor to win back-to-back years for “Barry” (2018 – 2019), however the show took a long enough hiatus to where should Hader win a third time, he would be the first actor to win this category for three seasons in a row since Michael J. Fox did for “Family Ties” in 1988. Also possible is last year’s winner Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) starting a hot streak this year, and Donald Glover winning again five years after his first acting Emmy for “Atlanta.”

Notable Ineligible Series: Michael Douglas “The Kominsky Method” (ended); William H. Macy, “Shameless” (ended); Ramy Youssef “Ramy” (Season 3 was not eligible.)

The nomination round of voting will take place from June 16 to June 27, with the official Emmy nominations to be announced on Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation on the ceremonies to be broadcast on Saturday, September 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12, and air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

If history repeats itself, then there is really only one nomination out of five that could go to a newcomer. As the creator and star of their respective shows, Bill Hader (“Barry”), Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) have all won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy at least once. Meanwhile Anthony Anderson has been nominated in this category every year since 2015, with this being his last eligible year for the recently concluded “Black-ish.” As a show, “Only Murders in the Building” is one of the new comedies most likely to receive attention from the Emmys, but the one big question is if both Steve Martin and Martin Short will make it in, and if so, who gets left out?

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Danny McBride, “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO)

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Jake Johnson, “Minx” (HBO Max)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

John Cena, “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” (NBC)

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Sam Richardson, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)