ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

By Marcus Jones
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Last Year’s Winner: Jason Sudeikis , “Ted Lasso”
Still Eligible: Yes.
Hot Streak: The Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy has recently trended towards awarding people two years in a row, and then moving on to the next one. Bill Hader was the latest actor to win back-to-back years for “Barry” (2018 – 2019), however the show took a long enough hiatus to where should Hader win a third time, he would be the first actor to win this category for three seasons in a row since Michael J. Fox did for “Family Ties” in 1988. Also possible is last year’s winner Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) starting a hot streak this year, and Donald Glover winning again five years after his first acting Emmy for “Atlanta.”
Notable Ineligible Series: Michael Douglas “The Kominsky Method” (ended); William H. Macy, “Shameless” (ended); Ramy Youssef “Ramy” (Season 3 was not eligible.)

This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions , so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting will take place from June 16 to June 27, with the official Emmy nominations to be announced on Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation on the ceremonies to be broadcast on Saturday, September 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12, and air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

If history repeats itself, then there is really only one nomination out of five that could go to a newcomer. As the creator and star of their respective shows, Bill Hader (“Barry”), Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) have all won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy at least once. Meanwhile Anthony Anderson has been nominated in this category every year since 2015, with this being his last eligible year for the recently concluded “Black-ish.” As a show, “Only Murders in the Building” is one of the new comedies most likely to receive attention from the Emmys, but the one big question is if both Steve Martin and Martin Short will make it in, and if so, who gets left out?

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)
Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Danny McBride, “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO)
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)
Jake Johnson, “Minx” (HBO Max)
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
John Cena, “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” (NBC)
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)
Sam Richardson, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

2022 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: As Emmys season rolls along, IndieWire will update this page with in-depth Emmy predictions from Awards Editor Marcus Jones. A link to each category will lead to lists of the ever-changing contenders, plus reporting on what shows are playing well with voters, TV Academy rules changes, interviews with potential nominees, and more. The State of the Race Emmy season has arrived, and after a year of TV production rebuilding voters are now swimming (drowning?) in an ocean of contenders new and old. With an eligibility period from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Everything to Know About Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Click here to read the full article. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it. What seems like a Mattel doll lifetime ago, Margot Robbie confirmed the “Barbie” live-action film adaptation in July 2019, with Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach co-writing the script. Gerwig was later announced to be directing the film. The news marked the famed blonde-haired doll’s 60th anniversary. “Barbie” will premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. Robbie, who will star as Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken, is slated to produce the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Mattel Films and HeyDay Films will co-produce. The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Reveals What the Title ‘Nope’ Means and a Few New Details at CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Something horrible is afoot in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” And viewers of the highly anticipated horror movie got a little bit more of a sense of what that could be during Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wednesday night. The trailer, which Universal released in February, set up a captivating premise, beautifully lensed by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema: James and Jill Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) run Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse ranch and are touting their family’s entangled history with the motion picture business. Her great-great-great-grandfather was the man in the iconic image...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Ramy Youssef
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Film Star
IndieWire

As Netflix Struggles and CNN+ Shutters, Peacock Is Thriving with ‘Exceptional’ Growth, Comcast Says

Click here to read the full article. Peacock has finally taken flight, thanks to exclusive content driving an increase in paid subscribers. The NBCUniversal streamer reported an added 4 million paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2021 during the Comcast Q1 earnings call April 28. Overall, Peacock ended Q1 with over 28 million active accounts on the platform and 13 million paid users. The streamer also reported a 25 percent increase in hours of engagement. Total users is up from 24.5 million accounts, as Comcast previously reported for the end of 2021, and that significant increase is due to the whopping...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Christian Slater Joins FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Christian Slater is the latest big name to join FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble. The Dr. Death and Dirty John star will feature opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the series, which is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel. The series also stars Adam Brody and Joy Supruno with the likes of Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brian Miskell, Michael Gaston, Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross also featuring. Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Jerry West Threatens Legal Action Against HBO’s ‘Winning Time,’ Ready to Go to Supreme Court

Click here to read the full article. HBO’s “Winning Time” has dribbled into legal territory as Los Angeles Lakers’ former coach and general manager Jerry West has confirmed he is willing to take legal action against the series. West told the Los Angeles Times that he will take HBO to court if the network does not issue a retraction. “The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters,” West told the Times. “They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.” West and his attorney Louis R. Miller sent a letter last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘The Batman 2’ Set at Warner Bros., Matt Reeves Returning to Direct Sequel with Robert Pattinson

Click here to read the full article. Gotham’s hero is back with a vengeance as “The Batman 2” is officially greenlit at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson will re-don the Caped Crusader cowl and eyeliner again in the titular role, as the studio confirmed during Tuesday night’s Las Vegas CinemaCon presentation. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the sequel to the 2022 hit that has earned the company $760 millon globally. Also announced is Matt Reeves’ return to direct the follow-up film, which will expand upon Warner Bros.’ sprawling Gotham universe. Plot details remain under wraps. Sequel plans were inevitable following the film’s massive box office...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Announces Joel Kim Booster Comedy Special ‘Psychosexual’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Joel Kim Booster is joining the pantheon of comedians with Netflix comedy specials, as his new, three-act set “Psychosexual” is set to debut June 21 on the streamer. Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, the special follows Booster as he discusses the cultural nuances of being Asian, his preferences for threesomes, tips for self-pleasuring and his fascination with human sexuality. The special will follow the June 3 premiere of Hulu’s “Fire Island,” his queer adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” that he stars in alongside Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho. “Psychosexual” is directed by Doron...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Cruel Summer’: Lexi Underwood Joins Season 2 Of Freeform Series In Recasting

Click here to read the full article. There is a change in the Season 2 cast Freeform’s Cruel Summer unveiled last week. Lexi Underwood has been tapped for a role in the second installment of the anthology series, which features a new cast, a new mystery and a new showrunner. Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the second chapter follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Mo’ First Look: Comedian Mo Amer Leads Ramy Youssef-Produced Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Mo Amer creates, stars, and executive produces the upcoming Netflix series “Mo,” based on his own life. Ramy Youssef co-created the comedy show and also serves as executive producer with A24. “Mo” centers on Mo Najjar (Amer) who is caught between two cultures, three languages, and “a ton of bullshit,” as the official series synopsis reads. Mo is a Palestinian refugee whose mother, sister, and older brother flee to Houston while trying for U.S. citizenship. “Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘On the Count of Three’ Trailer: Jerrod Carmichael Makes Directorial Debut on Dark Suicide Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Jerrod Carmichael has never been one to shy away from difficult subjects in his standup act, and it seems like he is taking the same approach to directing movies. The comic, who recently came out as gay, made his directorial debut last year with the indie film “On the Count of Three,” a buddy comedy in which he costars with Christopher Abbott as two friends who make a suicide pact. The unapologetically dark film screened at Sundance in 2021, where Carmichael’s directing was praised, and after some long delays, the film will finally...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy