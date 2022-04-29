ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, ME

Maine allows annexation of 10,400 acres for park

By Blake Lipton
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA FALLS — 10,400 acres of land will be annexed to give the Flagpole of Freedom its new home near Columbia Falls. LD 2011, which looked to allow the annexation of 16 square miles of land from the unorganized townships...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 1

