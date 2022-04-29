Gallery Night returns to Erie Art Museum

A citywide celebration of art returns to Erie.

Friday, April 29 is Gallery Night at 20 participating locations, including the Erie Art Museum.

Starting at 7 p.m., local businesses, galleries and venues will open their doors for the community to celebrate art.

The event is family-friendly, and community members can visit as many local galleries as possible. Locations include Glass Growers Gallery on E. 5th St.

You can find more information on this Gallery Night, including vendors and locations, on the Erie Art Museum’s website .

