ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Today is Friday. Donald Trump now owes NY AG Letitia James $40,000

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUk71_0fOVtmjg00
Former President Donald Trump smiles as he speaks at a rally in Selma, NC, on April 9, 2022, left. The accumulating Benjamins that Trump owes to NY AG Letitia James, right.

Chris Seward/AP, left. LM Otero/AP, right.

  • Donald Trump has yet to pay a court-ordered $10,000-a-day fine for flouting a subpoena for his business documents.
  • As of Friday, he owes $40,000, but the court order does not demand that he cut a check every day.
  • Instead, what he owes New York's AG will accumulate by $10K a day — until a Manhattan judge lets him off the hook.

Donald Trump tried, and failed, Friday to extricate himself from a Manhattan judge's contempt order that is costing him a $10,000 fine each day.

That fine is Trump's penalty for every day he remains out of compliance with a New York Attorney General's Office subpoena for his personal business documents — and now totals $40,000.

Trump has yet to pay a penny, but doesn't have to — yet.

The contempt order, as signed into effect on Tuesday by New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, does not set rules for how he pays. It doesn't say if he must cut a check every day, weekly, or all at once, when he's no longer in contempt.

Instead, the amount he owes will just keep rising — $50,000 on Saturday, $60,000 on Saturday, and so on — as an IOU to AG Letitia James, until Trump either turns over the documents she wants, or explains to the satisfaction of a Manhattan judge just how it is that he has nothing to turn over.

James is probing whether Trump intentionally misstated the worth of at least ten of his properties over the years, in order to reap millions in bank loans and tax breaks.

Trump has insisted that his business has broken no laws, and that his company, the Trump Organization, has already turned over 900,000 documents to James' probe. He's argued he simply has nothing more to turn over .

But during a conference before Engoron on Friday, lawyers for the AG's office complained that a lot of what Trump's company has turned over to the probe is incomplete or irrelevant. And they suggested that Trump could be in legal jeopardy if he indeed has no more documents to hand over.

The AG's office is well aware, they said, of what Trump should have turned over in the way of personal business documents, as revealed to them in witness testimony and through reports by an independent, court-ordered document search firm, they have said.

"I'll be frank," AG attorney Kevin Wallace said during Friday's conference, his tone ominous. "If that's all there is ... it raises a bunch of other issues."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Related
Reuters

Trump's $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump must pay a fine of $10,000 per day starting on Tuesday until he complies with a subpoena to hand over material about his business practices to New York’s attorney general, a New York judge said, adding that the clock was ticking on completing the probe.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Selma, NC
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Kevin Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Today Is Friday#Ny Ag#General S Office
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

479K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy