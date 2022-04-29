ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sherra Wright to appear before parole board in May

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhDus_0fOVtXRf00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, who pleaded guilty to her involvement in the 2010 death of her husband and basketball player Lorenzen Wright, is scheduled to go before the parole board in a few weeks.

In July of 2019, Wright took a plea deal in her murder tria l. She pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation to commit attempted first degree murder for an earlier attempt on Lorenzen’s life.

Wright was sentenced to 30 years for facilitation of murder and eight years for facilitation of attempted first degree murder. The sentences are concurrent.

She received more than 18 months of pretrial credit due to the time she served from January of 2018 to the time she entered her guilty plea.

Read the full coverage on Sherra Wright’s case

Wright’s plea deal documents stated she would have to serve 30 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole, meaning she would be eligible in nine years.

However, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Wright is scheduled to appear before the parole board on May 11, less than three years since she took the plea deal.

Tennessee’s Board of Parole website does show that she is scheduled for an initial parole hearing on May 11 at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

Weirich says if it is granted, Wright will be paroled after serving less than five years of her 30-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

Stephanie Wooten
2d ago

that to quick and fast for her to get out jail dam seems to me people get out jail for murder real fast I see

Reply
6
Related
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fugitive wanted for murder captured in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for first degree murder out of Memphis has been apprehended by the US Marshals in Mississippi. Demetrius Davison, 27, was wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a shooting on April 4, 2022 on Edsel Avenue. Police found a man shot multiple times inside his vehicle. While the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzen Wright
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman to robbers: ‘You’re not getting anything from me’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jennifer Volmer’s peace and quiet were disrupted on her front porch when two men wearing bandanas tried to rob her Monday morning. “They both had ARs in their hand,” Volmer said. “The first guy walked up to about the second step on my porch and pointed the gun at me and said, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis lawyer convicted of stealing $150,000 from client

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis attorney has been convicted of stealing the thousands of dollars his client was awarded in a settlement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Paul Springer stole a $150,000 check from a woman he represented in 2014 civil case. He was convicted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parole Board#Murder#Violent Crime#Board Of Parole
WBIR

TVA worker dies at job site in Middle Tennessee

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — An employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority passed away on April 20 while on the job, according to officials. TVA officials told News4, a sister station in Nashville, that lineworker Joe Brown died on duty at a job site in Cheatham County. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy