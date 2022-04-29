ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All Elite Wrestling superstar Nyla Rose slams into Krakoa with a back-breaking one-shot featuring the first X-Man to die in action! In this mega-sized one-shot, she teams up with comics star Steve Orlando and...

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Panther Legends #4

THE BLACK PANTHER TAKES ON THE FANTASTIC FOUR! T’Challa has ascended the throne, but is still faced with the choice his father tried to make: keep Wakanda closed off and safe, or open up and offer aid to the rest of the world? As a test case, he invites the Fantastic Four to Wakanda, and ends up needing their help to battle a now-super-powered Klaw as he tries again to infiltrate the country and steal the it’s precious vibranium for himself. Can the Black Panther defeat Klaw for good this time? Don’t miss the finale of the new origin story by the New York Times bestselling team, Tochi Onyebuchi and Setor Fiadzigbey!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1

After fighting battles across the timestream, MIGUEL O’HARA is at last back defending his present and our our future! For SPIDER-MAN 2099, the only thing constant about life in Nueva York is change. So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in what was once the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be. Watch as THE CABAL plans to set society ablaze—and you’ll never guess who is leading them!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Monkey Prince #4

The Penguin, now possessed by a demon trying to consume Batman, has both Batman and Marcus Sun’s henchpeople parents captured! It’s up to Monkey Prince and Robin to work together in this unlikely hijinks team-up you never knew you so sorely needed to see for this not-so-dynamic duo to rescue their parents!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Iron Man #19

AT LAST, THE STUNNING CONCLUSION OF THE BOOKS OF KORVAC!. Tony Stark must face Michael Korvac once again, and once and for all. No cosmic powers, no allies or henchmen, and no…armor? This is the very end of a very long and very rocky journey; Tony’s going to have to get by on his own blood, sweat, and tears. For the first time in his life, he’s all out of ideas.
COMICS
David Cutler
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
#X Men Comics#Giant Size X Men#Thunderbird#First Nations#Indigenous
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Latest ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Confirms Debut From a New Marvel Team

When the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser included a glimpse of the back of Patrick Stewart’s head, along with a bunch of ominous figures holding court over some kind of interdimensional tribunal, a lot of Marvel fans (and our own YouTube channel) predicted that the film would introduce the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati is a group of some of the world’s most powerful heroes — Professor X, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Black Panther, Reed Richards and Dr Strange in its original incarnation — who band together in secret to protect their world and later to prevent invasions from other dimensions.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Comics legend Neal Adams passes away at age 80

Neal Adams, one of the most influential comic book artists of all time who has been enshrined in multiple halls of fame for his work spanning over 60 years, has died of complications from sepsis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 80 years old. Adams co-created several classic Batman...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Robotech Live-Action Movie Lands Hawkeye Director

Sony Pictures is all-in apparently when it comes to the creation of live-action anime adaptations, with the studio previously confirming that it had several movies in the works that would dive into the medium. Now, it seems that their live-action Robotech movie is moving closer to arriving, as the director of Disney's Hawkeye series, Rhys Thomas, has been announced to helm the new film that will adapt the classic anime tale that sees humanity creating giant mech suits in order to combat threats from the stars.
COMICS
aiptcomics

In his own words: Josh Williamson on killing heroes in ‘The Death of the Justice League’

All your favorite superheroes have died. At least that’s what DC Comics has hyped as the centerpiece of Justice League #75, the aptly-titled “The Death of the Justice League” story. The blockbuster issue is out today (April 26), and just in time to commemorate the 30th anniversary of “The Death of Superman” story, setting in motion the upcoming DC Comics summer event Dark Crisis.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Clans of Belari TPB

On the far side of the galaxy, an isolated branch of humanity is trapped in a feudal dystopia. Order is maintained by a system of oppression, until an orphaned girl and her incorrigible adoptive father sow the seeds of a revolution and unite the clans against a fearsome alien threat.
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Reveals Iconic Look From X-Men: The Animated Series in the MCU

The official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. confirm the appearance of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier in the movie. Stewart's voice can definitely be heard in the trailer, and the actor confirmed his involvement, but the X-Men of it all has remained up for debate (especially after the Ralph Bohner incident). There still hasn't been any confirmation about Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, but a new, very spoilery TV spot essentially seals the deal.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond’ Vol. 3 review

Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond is my favorite kind of superhero project. It’s a series where a huge group of creators brought a whole bunch of their ideas together for a couple months. It isn’t the best way to tell a good story, and sometimes it’s actually the worst way to do so, but sometimes it’s a fun time, and sometimes it’s great. Fortunately for Beyond, it is a good time. Unfortunately for Beyond, it really isn’t more than that.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Releases New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got another teaser clip. It's just under a week before the big release date and Marvel Studios is putting on the full court press. In the latest teaser, we get more of Wong's warning to Strange about the chaos he helped unleash as part of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot of fans will probably be clipping that segment where he says, "I thought one Strange was bad enough." However, unlike the most recent TV spot, there are no more secret cameos hinted at. Still, even without any special guest star Avengers or other bits of Marvel lore to unpack, the hype is undeniable when it comes to the next stage of the Multiverse. People have been wondering what the story of this movie will be from the moment it got announced all those years ago at Comic-Con. Well, you have a much better idea of what's coming now after the trailer and these promotional clips.
MOVIES
