Sweetwater police warning of increase in rattlesnake activity

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man with a violent history has been sentenced for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Lionel Munoz was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in January 2022 and then will have three years of supervised release. Munoz also had to forfeit a .38 caliber Rohm pistol. On April 15, 2022, Munoz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility after being in custody of U.S. Marshals according to the judgement in this case. Also, the United States District Court made the recommendation to place Munoz in a prison outside…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO