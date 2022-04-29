ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater police warning of increase in rattlesnake activity

By Sarah Burns
ktxs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater police are warning of an increase in...

ktxs.com

KHOU

Texas rattlesnake handler dies from bite at Rattlesnake Roundup

FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler has died after he was bitten at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer. Freer Police Chief Hector Doria confirmed to 3News that Eugene De Leon Sr. was bitten in the shoulder around 1 p.m. Saturday. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Corpus Christi but died Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m.
FREER, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent San Angelo Convict Facing Federal and State Prison Time

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man with a violent history has been sentenced for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Lionel Munoz was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in January 2022 and then will have three years of supervised release. Munoz also had to forfeit a .38 caliber Rohm pistol. On April 15, 2022, Munoz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility after being in custody of U.S. Marshals according to the judgement in this case. Also, the United States District Court made the recommendation to place Munoz in a prison outside…
SAN ANGELO, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

543 Illegal Aliens from Kazakhstan & Cuba Caught in 24 Hours in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners encountered three large groups of illegal aliens and disrupted five human smuggling events resulting in 543 apprehensions. Rio Grande City Station agents encountered three large groups totaling 517 illegals in Starr County in 24 a hour span over the weekend. The groups consisted of 287 single adults, 143 family members, and 87 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central and South America, Kazakhstan, and Cuba. On April 22, RGV agents initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet…
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify driver in Monday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (9:45 a.m. April 26) According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the driver involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in east Amarillo as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police […]
AMARILLO, TX

