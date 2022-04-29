Sweetwater police warning of increase in rattlesnake activity

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners encountered three large groups of illegal aliens and disrupted five human smuggling events resulting in 543 apprehensions.
Rio Grande City Station agents encountered three large groups totaling 517 illegals in Starr County in 24 a hour span over the weekend. The groups consisted of 287 single adults, 143 family members, and 87 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central and South America, Kazakhstan, and Cuba.
On April 22, RGV agents initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet…
