Joining Twitter changed my life. Quitting it did too. With the whiplash-inducing news over the past few days of Elon Musk's successful bid to purchase the social media platform, a lot of people are wondering what the future of tweeting will look like — and whether they still want to be a part of the new landscape. I can't tell you what to do and where to plant your online roots, but I can tell you what the view looks like from someone who left four years ago. It's . . . beautiful.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO