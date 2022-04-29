ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, MO

Tell Me Something Good: Bill’s Service Center spans decades in Willard

By Natalie Nunn
 2 days ago

WILLARD, Mo.– With gas prices on the rise, everyone is searching for the lowest prices around. One day, a KOLR10 reporter found Bill’s Service Center in Willard, where gas prices were significantly less.

After talking with Bill, we realized there was a story bigger than the gas prices.

Bill Stokes has remained full-service despite all of the changes his career has spanned.

A full-service gas station is a luxury of days gone by. On the corner of Business 160 and Miller Street in Willard, locals you will find Stokes and his loyal customer base.

Phillip ‘Shorty’ Schultz has been a long-time customer of Stokes.

“You know, when you got somebody that treats you good, you just keep coming back,” Schultz said.

Stokes has worked on this same corner since 1985, when his brother owned it. It was called Ron’s Conoco at the time.

In 1990, Stokes bought it from his brother and quickly changed the name to Bill’s.

Through the years, Stokes said he’s seen a lot of things come and go.

“When I first started there is no fuel injection it was all carburation,” Stokes said. “Now there’s no guys that know how to do carburation but a few.”

Throughout the years, one thing has remained the same: Bill’s commitment to customers. Customers like Tim Wiggs, who said he relies on Bill’s.

“It’s full-service,” Wiggs said. “I’m disabled, and these people take care of you up here.”

Schultz added Bill’s offers good service and low prices on gas.

“Good service and just being honest,” said Stokes. “That’s what I can contribute it to.”

Online reviews sing Bill’s praises, but Stokes isn’t too interested in reading reviews.

“I’ve never looked,” Stokes said. “Too busy to look, I guess.”

Stokes will be reaching retirement age in the middle of May this year. His future plans are still unknown, but even when he retires, Stokes said he probably won’t be able to stay away from Bill’s Service Station.

Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443. The organization expects to have […]
PHOENIX, AZ
Evangel University opens three new basketball courts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students at Evangel University now have two new places to get their basketball fix. The school has opened three new outdoor basketball courts. Raelin Lakatos, a junior at the university, said this is something the university has needed for a while. “I remember my freshman year coming in and thinking I wish […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Evangel wraps up spring camp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor wrapped up spring practices with their annual spring game on Wednesday night. Like the NCAA, the NAIA allows for a set number of spring practices. The Valor used this time to install new plays and allow the coaches, old and new, to get a feel for how they’ll set […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Bill Stokes
Bikers can still register for 9th Annual Tour de Crawdad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Champions Committed to Kids will be hosting a unique fundraiser involving crawfish and biking. The 9th Annual Tour de Crawdad will be at the Mother’s Brewery Saturday, April 30. The event will have a Crawdad boil, with beverages, burgers, and music. Registration Fees: Registration thru April 19th: $40.00 (ride, shirt, food & […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Up to Speed: Sarah Scarlett shares top headlines for April 28th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox’s Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed every weekday with the top trending and newsworthy stories. Here’s what’s making news on April 28, 2022. Springfield Police ID crash victim Springfield Police identified the person killed on U.S. 65 Tuesday as 33-year-old Harrison Charlesworth. Police said Charlesworth was walking along the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
