Wichita, KS

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive.

The baby was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

Investigators learned that the baby had swallowed a pill that had fallen on the floor of the house. Tests are being conducted to determine what the pill was made of.

WPD would like to remind parents of young children to keep medications out of reach of children. Ensure medication is appropriately stored in a prescription bottle with a childproof lid, and properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is conducting a prescription drug take-back day Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can bring unneeded prescription medications to the Wichita Police Department Patrol East or Patrol West Bureau. There, unneeded medications will be disposed of properly.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
