ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mysterious odor discovered at Wastewater Treatment Plant

By Adam Chodak, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIQlF_0fOVsAUp00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to complaints about an odor in the City of Rochester.

Residents around the area of King’s Landing have been reporting a mysterious odor that has been in the area.

“It’s a very nice, very peaceful neighborhood,” said resident Ken Strong. “We get a foul odor in the area. Can’t describe it, but it almost smells like sewage and it really engulfs the neighborhood.”

Strong suspected the odor was coming from the King’s Landing Wastewater Treatment Plant across from the Eastman Business Park, which treats both organic and inorganic streams coming from the park.

Inspectors from the Department of Environmental Conservation went to the plant and determined there were problems with some of the treatment, discharged procedures and gave the plant a notice of violation.

Representatives of RED Rochester, the company that owns and operates the plant, acknowledged the issue and said it was the “result of inadequate aeration of stored sludge.”

RED Rochester is planning to have an outside consultant help the situation and promised the odor will be gone by this summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

Related
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Any delays on thruway plaza work?

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Let’s answer a good question about the New York State Thruway. I've heard from people asking about the rest stops getting a complete overhaul. Is everything still on schedule? Jon is one viewer reaching out:. "What is the ETA for the completion of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
VTDigger

While Vermont hunters search for turkeys, scientists prowl for ticks

In a new project launching this weekend, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department are collaborating to find lone star ticks on wild turkeys. Read the story on VTDigger here: While Vermont hunters search for turkeys, scientists prowl for ticks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Red Rochester#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

Google warns Chrome users browser has been hacked

(NewsNation) — If you use Google Chrome as an internet browser, beware: Your information could be compromised. Google issued an alert warning billions of Chrome users that the browser has been successfully targeted by hackers, and listed 30 security flaws, including seven deemed to have a “High” threat level. The tech company is now releasing an update […]
INTERNET
News 8 WROC

Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

(AP) — The United Nations labored Sunday to get civilians out of the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine’s president to show American support for the country’s defense against Russian aggression. Russia’s high-stakes offensive in coastal southern Ukraine and the country’s eastern industrial heartland has Ukrainian […]
FOREIGN POLICY
News 8 WROC

4 charged after police chase ends in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three adults and a teenager were arrested Friday. after a police chase through Rochester and the Town of Gates. According to New York State Police, troopers tried to pull over an SUV in Rochester for a “seatbelt violation,” but the driver did not stop the vehicle. Troopers gave chase. Investigators say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy