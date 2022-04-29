ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Alabama Whole Foods stores to close

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Whole Foods Market spokesperson has confirmed that the chain company will be closing six of its 530 store locations, two of which are located in Alabama.

The two Alabama locations that are closing are in Montgomery, Ala. and Mobile, Ala. The other stores closing are:

  • Tarzana, Cal.
  • Englewood, Chicago, Ill.
  • DePaul, Chicago, Ill.
  • Brookline, Maine

A Whole Foods Market spokesperson said, “As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores. We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations.”

