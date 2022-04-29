ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Colonial & Dos Rios going out of business

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvnpj_0fOVr7tg00

UPDATE: Engelmayer has clarified his initial statement, telling NewsChannel 34 that the closures do not include Stone Fox.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two downtown Binghamton restaurants at the center of a sexual assault scandal will be closing for good.

A spokesman for Yaron “Ron” Kweller tells NewsChannel 34 that the decision to close the Colonial and Dos Rios Cantina was made at a partners meeting last week.

Juda Engelmayer of Herald P.R. says Kweller voted in favor of shutting them down as it had become clear that they were no longer financially solvent and lacked funds to cover payroll.

Engelmayer says a capital contribution was made in order to pay the employees.

Kweller and his brother Leor have been charged with raping two young women on November 27th inside the offices of Ron’s real estate business Rent Bing which is around the corner from the Colonial on Washington Street.

Another partner in the restaurants, Jordan Rindgen, is charged with providing cocaine to the women and facilitating the sex crimes.

Engelmayer says Ron Kweller has not been involved in the operations of the businesses since December and continues to maintain his innocence.

He says Kweller “looks forward to the day the true facts come out in court.”

Meanwhile, activists who organized a protest against the establishments when the allegations first surfaced in December, are celebrating the news of the closures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Featured Warrant: Broome County Dean Copp

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey. The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Binghamton, NY
Business
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Restaurants
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Colonial and Dos Rios Owners Vote in Favor of Shutting Down

On Friday, April 29 FOX 40 received an update from the PR firm that represents Yaron Kweller, one of the owners of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton. Juda Engelmayor, the President of HeraldPR stated: "Yaron Kweller, a current partner in the restaurants, was not directly involved in the operations since December. At a Partners meeting this week, he did vote in favor of shutting down the restaurants as it became clear they were no longer financially solvent and did not have funds to cover payroll. A capital contribution was made to make sure all employees were paid."
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Colonial Dos Rios#Yaron#Newschannel
Daily Voice

Two $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Region

Some lucky New York gamblers may not have hit the big jackpot, but they still won some serious cash playing Powerball, WTEN News10 in Albany reports.For the drawing on Wednesday, April 27, New York Lottery said a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Waterford, in Saratoga County, the outlet…
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mansionglobal.com

A Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Historic Upper East Side Mansion

This storied apartment on East 62nd Street is located on the second floor of a turn-of-the-20th-century mansion and once incorporated a private ballroom—as evidenced by its spacious rooms and soaring ceilings. Steps away from Fifth Avenue and Central Park, the apartment is located in the historic John. R Drexel Mansion.
REAL ESTATE
FL Radio Group

Fuccillo Ford in Seneca Falls Sold

Fuccillo Ford in Seneca Falls has a new owner and a new name. General Manager John Torrese confirmed with Finger Lakes News Radio Friday the dealership has been purchased by the Darwish Auto Group and will now be known as Wally’s Ford. Torrese says with the new ownership and...
SENECA FALLS, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

United Health Services breaks ground on 6-story Upstate New York tower

United Health Services has broken ground on its six-story tower at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y. The project, titled the Wilson Project, will add 183,375 square feet and includes four inpatient medical/surgical units, according to an April 28 UHS news release. Each unit will have 30 private rooms.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy