Berkeley County, WV

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington Counties. In Virginia, Warren, Page, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage to a crest of 8.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Recent rainfall, snow melt, and dam releases will lead to an increase in water levels for the Sturgeon River near Alston. Water levels are expected to rise over the next 12 hours. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage this evening, and then to a crest near 7.8 feet Tuesday morning. It is expected to begin to fall Tuesday evening. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Oklahoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Oklahoma, including the following counties, Canadian, Cleveland, McClain and Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 823 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorm moving southeastward through the OKC area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the northwestern half of the OKC area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, southwestern Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Arcadia and Tinker Air Force Base. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Monday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.7 Mon 8 am CDT 14.4 14.4 14.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greene; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Choctaw and Washington Counties. In Mississippi, Wayne and Greene Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL

